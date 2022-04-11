0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 11:58

Ex-Iraqi Parl’t Speaker Warns of Plan to Grant Iraqi Citizenship to 500k Jews

Story Code : 988520
Ex-Iraqi Parl’t Speaker Warns of Plan to Grant Iraqi Citizenship to 500k Jews
In a televised interview on Sunday, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani stated that a multi-stage project has been devised to divide and rule the Arab country.

“The project consists of stages, the first of which is to end the united Shia political forces, and then announce an international deal to grant Iraqi citizenship to 500,000 Jews and welcome them in Baghdad for investment,” he said.

Al-Mashhadani, the eldest member of the Iraqi parliament, explained that the next stage is to control the political forces through the Jewish lobby to appoint new political leaders and then settle the Palestinians in the western Anbar province.

“Those steps will take place in the near future, under the pretext of keeping Iraq away from the Axis of Resistance,” he added.

Referring to the October Iraqi parliamentary elections, he said the voter fraud was aimed to create a rift among Shias and form a new political lobby to serve the interests of the “Israeli” entity.

Several political factions and their supporters in the Arab country rejected the results of the October elections as “fraudulent”.

A total of 329 seats were up for grabs in the elections.

The results of the elections showed the Fatah [Conquest] Alliance won 15 seats, down from 48 seats in the 2018 vote.

Meanwhile, influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition won more than 70 seats.

The elections were originally planned to be held in 2022, but the date was brought forward in response to a mass protest movement that broke out in 2019 to call for economic reforms, better public services, and an effective fight against unemployment and corruption in state institutions.  

The head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, said at the time that there was “certainty” that electoral fraud occurred, stressing that the possibility of interference by the "Israeli" regime cannot be ruled out.

“The election fraud was carried out via the cyberspace and its goal was to infiltrate Iraq ... and we do not rule out interference by the Zionist entity,” he stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022