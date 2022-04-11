0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 12:28

Russia Warns of ‘Direct Military Confrontation’ with US over Crisis

Russia Warns of 'Direct Military Confrontation' with US over Crisis
"Western states are directly involved in the current events as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, thereby inciting further bloodshed," Antonov told Newsweek.

"We warn that such actions are dangerous and provocative as they are directed against our state. They can lead the US and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation.

"Any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West, performed by transport convoys through the territory of Ukraine, is a legitimate military target for our Armed Forces."

Antonov also warned that any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West was “a legitimate military target for our Armed Forces.”
