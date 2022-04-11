0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 13:34

North Korea Marks 10 Years of Kim Jong-un’s Leadership with Week-long Events

Story Code : 988536
North Korea Marks 10 Years of Kim Jong-un’s Leadership with Week-long Events
The celebrations kicked off with a national meeting held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Sunday, according to the state-run television.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly Choe Ryong-hae and Premier Kim Tok-hun.

Choe Ryong-hae, a senior member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said the country’s power was expanding in line with advancements in its self-defense capabilities, a report in KBS World said.

According to Press TV, he praised Kim, the grandson of the founder and first supreme leader of North Korea, as "a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander".

Despite unprecedented difficulties, Kim has opened up a new era for North Korea as a powerful and prospering socialist nation with self-sustenance and self-reliance, Choe declared.

Kim assumed power when he was named supreme commander of North Korea’s military after his father, Kim Jong-Il, died in Dec. 2011.

Monday marks ten years since the incumbent ruler was elected as the party leader. His family has ruled the country throughout its history.

The week-long celebratory events will include the 110-year anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founder and Kim Jong-un's grandfather, as per a report in The Korea Times.

Satellite images have shown North Korean troops practicing for a military parade that could be held as part of celebrations to mark the occasion.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
11 April 2022
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022