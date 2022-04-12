0
Russia Keeps Up Military Operation as US Vows to Flood Ukraine with Arms

"Overnight, high-precision missiles destroyed the base and headquarters of the nationalist Dnepr battalion in Zvonetsky (a town in Dnipropetrovsk), which also recently received reinforcements from foreign mercenaries," Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Valentyn Reznichenko, Dnipropetrovsk’s Governor, alleged that there had also been an attack on the airport in Dnipro city, Reuters reported. "The airport itself was destroyed, as well as nearby infrastructure. And the rockets fly and fly," he added.

Head of the Dnipro region council, Mykola Lukashuk, claimed five staffers of the state emergency service were wounded during the strike on the airport.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk that borders Russia, also alleged that a school and a high-rise apartment building were hit in the city of Sievierodonetsk. "Fortunately, no casualties," Gaidai said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine. In 2014, the two regions declared themselves new republics, refusing to recognize Ukraine’s Western-backed government.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians during the operation.

US vows to rush arms

Also on Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs.”

Speaking later on NBC News’ “Meet the Press," Sullivan said the US was “working around the clock to deliver our own weapons ... and organizing and coordinating the delivery of weapons from many other countries.”

“Weapons are arriving every day,” Sullivan said, “including today.”

The United States has already sent $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian operation.

Weapons shipments have included anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles, as well as ammunition and body armor.

Republican US Representative Liz Cheney, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Nation," urged the administration of US President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with offensive weapons such as tanks and aircraft too.

"I think we need to do everything that Zelenskiy says he needs at this point…," she said.
