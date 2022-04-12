0
Tuesday 12 April 2022 - 00:26

US, Israel Must Be Prosecuted before Calling for Russia’s Trial, Ex-UN Special Rapporteur Says

Story Code : 988610
US, Israel Must Be Prosecuted before Calling for Russia’s Trial, Ex-UN Special Rapporteur Says
In an article published on Saturday, Richard Falk made a reference to the United States’ punishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for authorizing investigations into crimes committed by the US in Afghanistan and the Israeli regime against Palestinians.

The administration of then-President Donald Trump imposed personal sanctions on the ICC prosecutor, “presumably for daring to challenge the US in such a manner even though her behavior was entirely respectful of her professional role and consistent with relevant canons of judicial practice”, Falk said.

The former UN expert further said that the Israeli prime minister also slammed as “pure anti-Semitism” the ICC’s decision to investigate crimes committed by Israel in Palestinian territories, adding that the move was “defiantly rejected by Israeli leaders across the whole political spectrum.”

“Against such a background, there is a typical liberal quandary when faced with clear criminality on one side and pure geopolitical hypocrisy on the other side,” he added.

Falk stressed that the essence of law is treating equals equally, “but world order is not so constituted.”

“As suggested, there is ‘victors’ justice’ imposing accountability on the defeated leadership in major wars but complete non-accountability for the crimes of the geopolitical winners.”

He also noted that the UN Charter gave constitutional status to geopolitical impunity “by granting these victors in World War II an unconditional right of veto.”

Referring to the execution of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, Falk said “When it comes to accountability, double standards are still operative, illustrated by the ironic execution of Saddam Hussein for war crimes in the wake of a war of aggression against Iraq.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
11 April 2022
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022