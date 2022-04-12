US, Israel Must Be Prosecuted before Calling for Russia’s Trial, Ex-UN Special Rapporteur Says

Islam Times - A former United Nations special rapporteur on Palestinian human rights has slammed the West’s hypocrisy, questioning calls made by the United States and other Western countries for prosecuting Russia while the US and Israel have yet to be held accountable for international crimes.

In an article published on Saturday, Richard Falk made a reference to the United States’ punishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for authorizing investigations into crimes committed by the US in Afghanistan and the Israeli regime against Palestinians.The administration of then-President Donald Trump imposed personal sanctions on the ICC prosecutor, “presumably for daring to challenge the US in such a manner even though her behavior was entirely respectful of her professional role and consistent with relevant canons of judicial practice”, Falk said.The former UN expert further said that the Israeli prime minister also slammed as “pure anti-Semitism” the ICC’s decision to investigate crimes committed by Israel in Palestinian territories, adding that the move was “defiantly rejected by Israeli leaders across the whole political spectrum.”“Against such a background, there is a typical liberal quandary when faced with clear criminality on one side and pure geopolitical hypocrisy on the other side,” he added.Falk stressed that the essence of law is treating equals equally, “but world order is not so constituted.”“As suggested, there is ‘victors’ justice’ imposing accountability on the defeated leadership in major wars but complete non-accountability for the crimes of the geopolitical winners.”He also noted that the UN Charter gave constitutional status to geopolitical impunity “by granting these victors in World War II an unconditional right of veto.”Referring to the execution of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, Falk said “When it comes to accountability, double standards are still operative, illustrated by the ironic execution of Saddam Hussein for war crimes in the wake of a war of aggression against Iraq.”