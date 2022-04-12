0
Tuesday 12 April 2022 - 03:07

Canada Targets Russia’s Defence Sector with New Sanctions over Ukraine War

Story Code : 988621
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the new measures impose restrictions on 33 entities in the Russian defence sector, The associated Press reported.

She said the organizations have provided support to the Russian military – directly or indirectly – and are therefore “complicit in the pain and suffering stemming from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s unjustifiable war” in Ukraine.

The measures usher in asset freezes and prohibitions on listed entities including the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Integral SPB and Shipyard Vympel JSC.

Following Russia’s attack that began February 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Since 2014, Canada has levied sanctions on more than 1,100 Russian individuals and entities.

“Canada has always and will always stand by Ukraine,” Joly said in a statement, adding, “Today’s measures are the latest example of our unwavering support for Ukraine and its people.

“We will continue to support the brave men and women fighting for their freedom, and we demand that those responsible for atrocities be held accountable,” she added.
