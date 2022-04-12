China Urges NATO Against Attempts at Destabilizing Asia

Islam Times - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday urged the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to refrain from attempts at destabilizing Asia or the world at large.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent allegation that China poses "a systemic challenge" to the national security of "democracies", CGTN reported.China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, said Zhao, adding that the country will continue its peaceful development."China's development is an opportunity for the whole world, not a threat to anyone," he stated.The spokesperson said NATO should stop spreading false and provocative remarks against China and abandon its confrontational approach of drawing lines based on ideology.Zhao added that China is "strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposed to" what the spokesperson called NATO's groundless accusations and smear attacks against China recently, and has repeatedly made serious representations to it.Noting that NATO is a military organization across the North Atlantic, the Chinese spokesperson accused it of flexing its muscles in the Asia-Pacific region and provoking conflicts.The international community should remain "highly" vigilant to NATO's trumpeting of a new Cold War of confrontation and "resolutely" oppose it, Zhao continued.He has also urged the US to take practical action to facilitate peace in Ukraine's situation instead of taking profits from the turbulence.Zhao commented at the daily press briefing when asked about the US anti-Russian sanctions over Ukraine.Zhao condemned the US for using sanctions as a tool to preserve its hegemonic position and make illegal gains."Escalating sanctions are not helping to alleviate the situation but are creating new problems for a world in the midst of an epidemic," he stated.Zhao reiterated China's stance on the issue and insisted that dialogue and negotiation are the only correct way to resolve the Ukraine crisis."We support the Russian and Ukrainian sides to overcome difficulties and continue to negotiate. We also welcome the international community's support for the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. We encourage both sides to maintain the momentum of the negotiations and strive for results and peace," he said.China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way to promote peace talks, the spokesperson added.