Terrorists Kill 80, Abduct 70 in Nigeria

Islam Times - The spate of killings in Plateau State took a frightening dimension as terrorists in their large numbers invaded the Kanam Local Government Area of the state, killing more than 80 persons, 70 abducted and over 100 houses burnt down.

Affected communities and villages in the local government area are Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji and Dadin Kowa.A source close to the local government told Nigerian Tribune that the terrorists in the large number swooped on the affected communities on Sunday and carried out the deadly attack in a most bizarre manner, killing people at random.The source who is a local government official added that as at Monday morning, the council has so far discovered that 38 persons were killed in Kukawa, Gyambau 24 persons, 8 persons were killed in Kyaram and 10 persons killed inWanna adding that the number of dead bodies in the bush is unknown.He also pointed out that over one hundred houses were burnt while those with various degree of gunshot wound are receiving treatment at Dengi general hospital and Jos University teaching hospital JUTH.An eyewitness Sariki Bitrus also disclosed that over 70 persons mostly women were abducted by the terrorists adding that most of the affected villages have been deserted while those who escaped the killings are taking refuge in the nearby council areas.He added that the incident happened at about 3: 45 pm when people were clearing their farms in preparation for raining season, some people were going about their normal or daily businesses when the terrorists opened fire at them.Bitrus further added that the local government for quite sometime has been having running battle with the terrorists who wanted to dominate a game reserve located in the area.Meanwhile, Plateau elders forum in a statement signed by its Media Officer Jonathan Ishaku has lamented the killings of innocent persons in Kanam local government council of the state.The Statement reads, ”Just within a week of our press release condemning terrorist attacks on Miango villages in Bassa Local Government area (LGA) and Rantis in Barkin Ladi LGA, bandits have allegedly killed several persons, wounded many and abducted over 70 in Kanam LGA yesterday.”“This is again very sad and we strongly condemn it. This seemingly escalation of violence on our communities further justifies the earlier call the Plateau Elders Forum made on the Plateau State Government in conjunction with the security forces to deal drastically with terrorists in the state,” it said.“Meanwhile we extend our condolences to the bereaved families and succor to the injured,” it added.