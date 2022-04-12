0
Tuesday 12 April 2022 - 05:48

Russia seeks to end US-dominated world order – Lavrov

Story Code : 988634
Russia seeks to end US-dominated world order – Lavrov

He was referring to America's attempts to impose its own so-called “rules-based international order,” which have met with strong resistance from Moscow and China.

Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion [of NATO] and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage,” Lavrov told Rossiya 24 news channel.

This domination is built on gross violations of international law and under some rules, which they are now hyping so much and which they make up on a case-by-case basis,” he added.

Russia is among the nations who would not submit to Washington’s will, the Russian diplomat added. It will only be part of an international community of equals and will not allow Western nations to ignore its legitimate security concerns, Lavrov said.

Lavrov blasted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for appearing to encourage more fighting in Ukraine. The bloc’s top diplomat said the conflict “will be won on the battlefield” as he announced more military aid to Kiev last Saturday. Lavrov called the statement “outrageous.”

When a diplomatic chief … says a certain conflict can only be resolved through military action… Well, it must be something personal. He either misspoke or spoke without thinking, making a statement that nobody asked him to make. But it’s an outrageous remark,” Lavrov added.

The EU's role has shifted during the Ukraine security crisis, the minister believes. Previously it didn’t act as a military organization “fighting collectively against an invented threat.” Lavrov said the change was the result of pressure put on the bloc's members by Washington, which has pushed it closer to NATO.

For its part, Russia wants to negotiate peace with Ukraine, Lavrov added.

Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
Tagged
Sergey Lavrov Russia US World Order
Comment


Featured Stories
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
11 April 2022
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022