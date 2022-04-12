Russia Says US, UK Helping Ukraine Prepare ‘False Evidence’ of War Crimes to Smear Moscow

Islam Times - The Russian Defense Ministry says the United States and Britain are helping Ukraine prepare fake claims about rights violations against civilians in the former Soviet state as part of attempts to tarnish Russia’s image.

The ministry said on Monday that the Ukrainian government was being directed by the United States to sow “false evidence” of Russian violence against civilians despite Moscow’s repeated denial of such accusations."The United States, which has many years of experience in organizing provocations with human victims, continues its campaign to create and promote false evidence," the ministry said, adding that the British intelligence was helping Ukraine prepare new fake claims about the alleged persecution of civilians, particularly in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine.The defense ministry did not provide evidence for its claims of British and US involvement. “New false staged provocations accusing the armed forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly cruel treatment of the population of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under the leadership of British special services on the territory of the Sumy region.”The Russian Defense Ministry said Western journalists had been invited to the Sumy region to "conduct the filming of staged plots," and that Western media would publish such fake news shortly."The goal is to further stoke Russophobia against the backdrop of the rapidly developing economic crisis in Europe," the ministry stressed.Ukrainian forces have over the past week been showing journalists corpses of what they claim to be civilians killed by Russian troops, destroyed houses and burned-out cars.The West says the dead civilians are evidence of “war crimes,” while Russia has on numerous occasions denied allegations of targeting civilians since the start of its military campaign in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The conflict has provoked a unanimous response from Western countries, which have imposed a long list of sanctions on Moscow. Russia says it will halt the operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow's list of demands.