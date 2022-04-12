0
Tuesday 12 April 2022 - 23:39

Worry about Crime in US at Highest Level: Gallup

Story Code : 988797
Worry about Crime in US at Highest Level: Gallup
According to the latest data, 80 percent of Americans expressed concern over crime. Among them, 53 percent worried a "great deal" about crime, and another 27 percent worried a "fair amount," Xinhua reported.

Moreover, city residents registered a higher level of worry (58 percent) than US adults living in the suburbs (46 percent) and rural areas (51 percent).

"Government national crime data have also shown recent increases in the US homicide rate to its highest point in 25 years," according to Gallup.

Over 21,000 people have died or been injured due to gun violence in the country so far this year, and at least 130 mass shootings have taken place, according to a database run by the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive.
Tagged
US
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
11 April 2022
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022