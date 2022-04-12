Worry about Crime in US at Highest Level: Gallup

Islam Times - Concern about crime and violence in the United States is at the highest level since 2016, a recent Gallup poll has shown.

According to the latest data, 80 percent of Americans expressed concern over crime. Among them, 53 percent worried a "great deal" about crime, and another 27 percent worried a "fair amount," Xinhua reported.Moreover, city residents registered a higher level of worry (58 percent) than US adults living in the suburbs (46 percent) and rural areas (51 percent)."Government national crime data have also shown recent increases in the US homicide rate to its highest point in 25 years," according to Gallup.Over 21,000 people have died or been injured due to gun violence in the country so far this year, and at least 130 mass shootings have taken place, according to a database run by the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive.