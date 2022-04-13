0
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 00:34

China: US Uses Conflict in Ukraine for Containing Russia

Story Code : 988807
China: US Uses Conflict in Ukraine for Containing Russia
"US and NATO policies have brought Russia-Ukraine rifts to a critical point. The American side has taken no steps to ease the escalation of tensions, but on the contrary, it has been adding fuel to the conflict, thus forcing other countries to take sides," he said, TASS reported.

"The US is systematically spreading disinformation in order to discredit China and distort its fundamental stance in favor of peace talks. It has been trying to dodge responsibility, staging provocations and trying to derive benefits, find room for maneuver and at the same time contain Russia and China," Zhao added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of two Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories. The West responded with the introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia.
Tagged
Ukraine US Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
13 April 2022
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
13 April 2022
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
12 April 2022
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
11 April 2022
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022