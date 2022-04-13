China: US Uses Conflict in Ukraine for Containing Russia

Islam Times - The US authorities intentionally fuel the conflict in Ukraine for containing China and Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"US and NATO policies have brought Russia-Ukraine rifts to a critical point. The American side has taken no steps to ease the escalation of tensions, but on the contrary, it has been adding fuel to the conflict, thus forcing other countries to take sides," he said, TASS reported."The US is systematically spreading disinformation in order to discredit China and distort its fundamental stance in favor of peace talks. It has been trying to dodge responsibility, staging provocations and trying to derive benefits, find room for maneuver and at the same time contain Russia and China," Zhao added.Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of two Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories. The West responded with the introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia.