Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 00:40

Russian Troops Destroy 443 Drones, 2,139 Tanks in Ukraine Special Operation

Story Code : 988808
"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 130 aircraft, 99 helicopters, 244 surface-to-air missile systems, 443 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,139 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 241 multiple rocket launchers, 917 field artillery guns and mortars, and also 2,046 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman stated, TASS reported.

Russian combat aircraft struck 32 Ukrainian military facilities, Konashenkov added.

"Operational-tactical aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated 32 Ukrainian military facilities," the spokesman continued.

The Russian combat aircraft eliminated a Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system near the settlement of Novomikhailovka, a target illumination and guidance radar of an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the community of Zolotaryovka and also a command post and 18 areas of the amassment of Ukrainian combat hardware, the general specified.

"Russian air defense systems shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles near the populated areas of Berdyansk and Melitopol," the spokesman added.

Russian troops delivered a strike by air-and sea-launched precision missiles to wipe out two ammo depots and a sheltered hangar with Ukrainian aircraft, Konashenkov said.

"During the night, air-and sea-launched precision missiles eliminated the following targets: an ammo depot and a sheltered hangar with Ukrainian aviation equipment at the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky Region and also an ammo depot near the settlement of Gavrilovka in the Kiev Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian army delivered air and artillery strikes to thwart a Ukrainian nationalists’ attempt to escape from Mariupol, eliminating up to 50 militants while 42 others laid down their arms, the general added.

"On the evening of April 11, the remnants of Ukrainian troops surrounded on the premises of the Ilyicha factory made an unsuccessful attempt under the cover of darkness to get away from the city. The breakthrough attempt was thwarted by air and artillery strikes," the spokesman stated.

A group of up to 100 Ukrainian troops attempted to battle through from the factory’s territory on their armor and leave the city in the Northern direction, the general specified.

"Three Ukrainian tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles and up to 50 personnel were eliminated. Another 42 Ukrainian servicemen voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," the spokesman noted.
