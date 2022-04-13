0
Ukraine's Zelensky Urges Quick EU Sanctions on Russian Oil, All Banks

"We cannot wait...We need powerful decisions, and the EU must take them now. They must sanction oil and all Russian banks...Each EU state must set terms for when they will refuse or limit (Russian) energy sources such as gas," he said, Reuters reported.

"Only then will the Russian government understand they need to seek peace, that the war is turning into a catastrophe for them," he told the Lithuanian parliament in a video address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on February 24 on what he calls a special military operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The EU executive is drafting proposals for a possible EU oil embargo on Russia, foreign ministers have said, although there is still no agreement to ban Russian crude.
