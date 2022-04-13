AEOI Chief: Iran Plans Production of 10kMW of Nuclear-Powered Electricity

Islam Times - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami announced that the newly-unveiled Comprehensive Strategic Document of Iran’s Nuclear Industry has envisaged generation of 10,000MW of electricity by development of nuclear power plants.

Eslami wrote on his twitter page that the Document would hopefully be an effective step towards removing obstacles and developing the nuclear industry.He added that the Document, which sets goals for the country’s nuclear industry for the next 20 years, deals with different dimensions of nuclear technology in order to bring Iran a good world status in this regard.Eslami said that the production of 10,000 megawatts of nuclear-powered electricity as well as the construction of a 360-megawatt power plant in Darkhovin, which will be built by Iranian scientists, are among other goals of the Document.He also referred to Iran’s Nuclear Technology Day that was marked on April 20, saying that on the occasion of the national event, nine nuclear achievements were unveiled, which included radiopharmaceuticals, plasma, lasers and control systems.He referred to President Rayeesi’s comments on the Nuclear Technology Day, who described the nuclear technology as the forerunner of the country’s scientific progress, and called for maintaining that status of the nuclear technology through creativity and innovation.Eslami said, in line with the president’s remarks, “we should take important measures to advance nuclear technology and powerfully continue research in peaceful nuclear technology”.He also said that the AEOI will put on its agenda commercializing the country’s nuclear achievements, which was raised by President Rayeesi.In relevant remarks last week, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the country planned to build several other nuclear power plants in different parts of Iran, including Darkhovin in Khuzestan province.The Iranian government has put on its agenda building the 360MW-Darkhovin plant, Kamalvandi said.He added that the European states have also accepted the fact that building nuclear plants is inevitable.Kamalvandi underlined the importance of building nuclear power plants, saying it is an essential part of the country's needs.He also lauded Iran's achievements in nuclear technology, saying that these achievements are divided into four categories of radiation, energy, fuel generation, and research and development.