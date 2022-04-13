0
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 02:10

Armed Forces Minister Confirms Ukrainian Soldiers to Be Trained on UK Soil

Story Code : 988816
Armed Forces Minister Confirms Ukrainian Soldiers to Be Trained on UK Soil
Heappey told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning that a contingent of Ukrainian troops will be shown how to drive and command UK-supplied armoured vehicles on UK soil.

“We are getting as much to the Ukrainian MoD as we can," said Heappey.

“120 armoured vehicles are in the process of being made ready and the Ukrainian troops that will operate those will arrive in the UK in the next few days to learn how to drive and command those vehicles," he said.

“There’s more anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons systems we’re sending. There are precision guided weapons,” he added.

Nick replied, “That’s tremendous, so we’re going to be training Ukrainian blokes and women on our kit here in the UK?”

“Yes,” replied Heappey.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.

Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two regions by force.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
13 April 2022
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
13 April 2022
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
12 April 2022
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
11 April 2022
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022