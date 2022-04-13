Armed Forces Minister Confirms Ukrainian Soldiers to Be Trained on UK Soil

Islam Times - Armed Forces Minister James Heappey on Tuesday confirmed to LBC that Ukrainian troops will be given training on UK soil to help in their fight against Russia.

Heappey told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning that a contingent of Ukrainian troops will be shown how to drive and command UK-supplied armoured vehicles on UK soil.“We are getting as much to the Ukrainian MoD as we can," said Heappey.“120 armoured vehicles are in the process of being made ready and the Ukrainian troops that will operate those will arrive in the UK in the next few days to learn how to drive and command those vehicles," he said.“There’s more anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons systems we’re sending. There are precision guided weapons,” he added.Nick replied, “That’s tremendous, so we’re going to be training Ukrainian blokes and women on our kit here in the UK?”“Yes,” replied Heappey.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two regions by force.