Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 02:25

Israeli Regime Found Spy Devices in Gifts Given to Ministers by China: Media

Army Radio first reported that a routine security check found that one of several such mugs sent by the Chinese embassy to government offices contained a suspicious part in it.

Further examination raised the suspicion that the component was a listening device and the Shin Bet was alerted. All mugs sent by the embassy were collected for further inspection, the reports said.

Moreover, all government offices have been told to be extra careful about receiving gifts from foreign entities as “they may contain listening devices or cameras.”

The suspicious mug was sent by the Chinese embassy to the Science and Technology Ministry and was most likely intended for Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen, according to an unnamed Israeli official cited by the Walla news site.

The mug was examined before reaching her office, the official said, adding that a similar mug had been addressed to the office of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli.

Both ministries are relevant for Tel Aviv's infrastructure projects China is interested in, the report noted.

Officials in the Foreign Ministry said it was looking into the incident, Channel 12 reported, noting that the details were still unclear.

China’s growing economy is forcing Israeli regime to reposition itself politically and economically with the rising superpower.

Data published by Tel Aviv's National Bureau of Statistics in January indicated that in 2021 China became Israel’s largest source of imports, surpassing even the United States.
