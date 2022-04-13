0
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 22:00

‘Israeli’ Knesset Debates Media Coverage of Dizengoff Operation

Story Code : 988956
‘Israeli’ Knesset Debates Media Coverage of Dizengoff Operation
The Zionist regime’s joint Public Security and Economics Committee session came after the ‘Israel’ police, army, and the Shin Bet spying agency sent a letter to media outlets condemning reporters for how they broadcast the event.

They accused journalists on the scene of interfering during the manhunt for the perpetrator – who killed three ‘Israelis’ – and for broadcasting classified information.

According to ‘The Jerusalem Post’, the goal of Tuesday’s session was not to hold a public hearing for the press but to discuss the lessons learned, Committee head Merav Ben-Ari said.

Along with Ben-Ari, the debate was notably attended by the ‘Israeli’ so-called Communications Minister Yoav Hendel as well as representatives of the ‘Israel’ police and news channels.

“In an ongoing shooting spree, the area needs to be closed off,” Hendel said, criticizing how ‘Israeli’ security forces initially handled the situation, The Post reported.

Referring to the media, Hendel said: “On Thursday there was lawlessness. In the current reality, when everything is broadcast live, it is extremely difficult to censor the material or for an editor to make decisions.”

“National security comes before competition between news agencies,” he claimed.

Media organizations countered with claims of encroachment on the freedom of press, according to The Post.

“We oppose litigation that limits media coverage,” said Anat Saragusti from the Union of Journalists in the occupied territories.

“The press’ job is not to maintain national security… but rather to serve the public’s right to know and the public interest.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
14 April 2022
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
14 April 2022
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
13 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
12 April 2022
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
13 April 2022
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
13 April 2022
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
12 April 2022
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022