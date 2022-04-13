0
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 22:07

“Israel” Escalates Aggression: Another Palestinian Martyred in the West Bank

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the 34-year-old victim, identified as Mohammad Hasan Assaf, succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the chest by “Israeli” forces during a military raid on the city of Nablus on Wednesday.

The “Israeli” military did not immediately comment but said earlier claimed that its troops were "conducting counterterrorist operations" in Nablus, as well as other cities and villages of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said 17 Palestinians were injured after “Israeli” forces stormed the towns of Beita, Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, and Urif, in addition to Nablus.

Jibril said five Palestinians had been shot with live bullets. And one was run over by an “Israeli” military vehicle.

Eight Palestinians also suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling tear gas fired by the “Israeli” forces during clashes near Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus.

The “Israeli” forces also detained a number of Palestinian youths.

The latest development comes as “Israeli” forces have stepped up their acts of violence against Palestinians in the cities and villages of the West Bank, including Al-Quds, with new arrests, injuries, and brutal assaults reported across the Palestinian territory.
Palestine Israel
