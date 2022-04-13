Moscow: Stopping Russia’s Development Is Beyond US Power

Islam Times - Moscow remains among high-tech front-runners. Washington’s pressure may impede Russia’s development, but it is unable to stop it, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"Sanctions will give a powerful boost to Russia’s own industry and create favorable conditions for our agriculture to achieve further growth and eventually achieve a level of food self-sufficiency. Russia remains in the group of high-and cutting-edge technology front-runners. Our development can be hindered, but stopping it is beyond Washington’s powers," he said.Ryabkov stressed he was far from saying that Russia would lock itself away to sever contacts with the rest of the world."We remain open to a dialogue with US businesses," he stressed, adding, "Many companies are now hesitating whether to yield to our enemies’ pressure and leave, or to stay on the Russian market. It is their choice. We are not trying to hold anybody by force. But we have been taking the necessary measures to keep enterprises going despite some companies’ decisions to leave our country. Russians’ well-being must stay unharmed."The West is shutting off opportunities for investments in Russian securities in an attempt to provoke the default in Russia, Ryabkov added."I would like to remind that any investments in Russian government securities were banned earlier. Blocking of channels for US and Western investments is viewed exactly as a tool called to provoke the default," Ryabkov said."Further to, simply stated, the raider capture of a portion of Russian currency reserves in US banks by the US, they also attempt to instruct us to make sovereign debt repayments from export revenues, openly indicating to goal to deplete our currency reserves," the Deputy Foreign Minister said.Washington "is coining anti-Russian restrictions with perseverance" and the number of sanction waves rose beyond one hundred long time ago, Ryabkov added.Washington has learned that the expulsion of Russian diplomats will inevitably be retaliated based on the principle of reciprocity Ryabkov said.The diplomat pointed out that the expulsions of Russian diplomats had become the US favorite way of "punishing" Moscow."They are increasingly resorting to these provocative techniques under some farfetched pretexts, simultaneously encouraging their European allies to take similar measures. However, even Washington seems to have learned on the reflexive level that the ongoing practice of expulsions, which will inevitably lead to punishment based on reciprocity, merely drains the US diplomatic mission in Moscow," he said.Nevertheless, Ryabkov did not rule out that the US administration "will again shoot itself in the foot, in spite of the announced intention to preserve its diplomatic presence in Russia".According to the diplomat, Moscow is ready for such a scenario "since the US has brought bilateral relations to the brink of total collapse"."I repeat that this choice is not ours, but we will respond in kind if we have to," the deputy foreign minister concluded.Attempts by the US and other Western countries to slow Russia’s special operation in Ukraine will be curbed, Ryabkov said."We are also making it clear to the Americans and other Westerners that attempts to slow our special operation and inflict the most possible damage to Russian units and the units of the DPR and LPR will be curbed in a tough manner," he said.Ryabkov also said Russia will regard US and NATO vehicles that transport weapons in Ukraine as legitimate military targets."We are warning that US-NATO vehicles with weapons that move across the Ukrainian territory will be viewed by us as legitimate military targets," he said.Moscow sees no reason for full-scale contacts with Washington over the situation in Ukraine as long as the US keeps beefing up Kiev’s military, Ryabkov added."In the light of Washington’s unbridled support for Kiev’s belligerent designs and large-scale supplies of modern weapons any full-scale contacts with the US administration over Ukraine look senseless," he said.Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of the two Donbass republics. The Russian leader said that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its sole purpose being the country’s demilitarization and denazification.Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov earlier said that Ukraine’s militarization was a direct threat to European and global security. Moscow urged the United States to "stop sponsoring" the bloodshed.The United States has not yet responded to calls to provide information on its activities in biological laboratories set up in Ukraine, Ryabkov said."The UN Security Council meetings that took place at Russia’s request on March 11 and 18, as well as the April 6 informal Arria Formula meeting, made it clear that the US and its allies cannot give any substantive answers to our questions. There has also been no reaction to our calls to provide all information on US military and biological activities in laboratories in Ukraine and other facilities beyond their borders," the senior diplomat pointed out."We don’t rule out the possibility of activating mechanisms under Articles 5 and 6 of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, which require states parties to hold consultations with each other on resolving any issues related to the convention’s goals and the implementation of its provisions, as well as to cooperate in any investigations into possible violations of the convention," Ryabkov added.According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, evidence was unearthed during Russia’s special military operation that the Kiev regime had urgently eliminated traces of a US Department of Defense-funded military biological program in Ukraine.Ukrainian laboratories’ staffers testified that on February 24, pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases had been urgently eliminated.Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Igor Kirillov, in turn, said that the Hunter Biden-governed Rosemont Seneca Thornton investment fund and Soros Fund had been involved in financing the biological laboratories in Ukraine.