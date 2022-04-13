0
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 23:12

China Says Australia Must Stay Away from Confrontation over Solomon Islands


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday that Australia should not instigate confrontation and respect the sovereignty of China and the Solomon Islands.

“The relevant countries should look upon and respect China and the Solomon Islands sovereignty and their own choices with an objective and rational attitude and not instigate confrontation in the (Pacific) islands region and create division, and do more that would benefit regional peace, stability and development.”

The spokesman said the security cooperation with the Islands was not to the detriment of any third party in the region. “Cooperation between China and the Solomon islands is not directed at any third party and does not conflict with any cooperation between the Solomon Islands and other countries, but is making a meaningful contribution to the current regional cooperative framework.”

On Wednesday, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja arrived in Honiara for two days of talks with officials.

A draft security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, which was revealed last month, has sparked agitated reactions from Western countries, which say Beijing aims to cement its footing in the region by building a military base on the islands.
