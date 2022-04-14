0
Thursday 14 April 2022 - 00:25

Iran Rejects Guardian Allegation of Helping Russia Acquire Weapons through Iraq

Story Code : 988973
In a statement published via its Twitter account on Tuesday, the Iranian embassy said the Guardian’s article, titled “Russia using weapons smuggling by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine,” is an “unrealistic and baseless storytelling.”

In its article, published earlier in the day, the British daily newspaper claimed Russia is receiving “munitions and military hardware sourced from Iraq” for its military campaign in Ukraine with the help of “Iranian weapons smuggling networks.”

“Trying to link the recent developments in Ukraine to the developments in West Asia and mentioning the name of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an unprofessional and unacceptable act and a kind of disrespect to the readers of the newspaper,” the Iranian embassy said.

However, Iran’s embassy lamented that while the Guardian is expected to publish the truth, the article did not live up to that expectation at all.

“We express our protest against this matter and demand the necessary action in this regard,” it added.
