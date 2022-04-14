Over $1 Bln Spent on Information War against Russia since Feb.

Islam Times - According to Safe Internet League experts, the number of identified fake news items in the social networks has already reached 5.4 million.

The costs of the information campaign against Russia on the Internet may have climbed to above $1 billion since February 24, with 5.4 million pieces of fake news exposed, the director of the Safe Internet League, Public Chamber member Yekaterina Mizulina, said on Wednesday, TASS reported."The spending on the information campaign, on the information war may have totaled more than $1 billion from February 24 to April 12.The daily spending on the campaign of disinformation against Russia ranges from $21 million - $24 million a day - more than two billion rubles according to the current official exchange rate.The costs of spreading fake news about Bucha have totaled $46 million. This falsehood continues to be spread rather actively," Mizulina told a news conference devoted to the latest results of fake news monitoring.According to Safe Internet League experts, the number of identified fake news items on social networks has already reached 5.4 million."More than 240 million publications and commentaries in the Russian and foreign segment of the social networks have been scrutinized. The monitoring encompasses 41,000 Russian and foreign mass media," Mizulina said.