0
Thursday 14 April 2022 - 03:03

Over $1 Bln Spent on Information War against Russia since Feb.

Story Code : 988987
Over $1 Bln Spent on Information War against Russia since Feb.
The costs of the information campaign against Russia on the Internet may have climbed to above $1 billion since February 24, with 5.4 million pieces of fake news exposed, the director of the Safe Internet League, Public Chamber member Yekaterina Mizulina, said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"The spending on the information campaign, on the information war may have totaled more than $1 billion from February 24 to April 12.

The daily spending on the campaign of disinformation against Russia ranges from $21 million - $24 million a day - more than two billion rubles according to the current official exchange rate.

The costs of spreading fake news about Bucha have totaled $46 million. This falsehood continues to be spread rather actively," Mizulina told a news conference devoted to the latest results of fake news monitoring.

According to Safe Internet League experts, the number of identified fake news items on social networks has already reached 5.4 million.

"More than 240 million publications and commentaries in the Russian and foreign segment of the social networks have been scrutinized. The monitoring encompasses 41,000 Russian and foreign mass media," Mizulina said.
Tagged
Russia Information War
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
14 April 2022
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
14 April 2022
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
13 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
12 April 2022
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
13 April 2022
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
13 April 2022
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
12 April 2022
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022