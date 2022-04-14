Bahraini People Hold Rallies in Support of Palestinian People

Islam Times - People in Bahrain held a rally to express their support Palestinian people, condemning the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

A group of people in Bahrain held pro-Palestinian rallies in various parts of their country, including Karbabad and Sanabes on Tuesday night.Demonstrators carried placards reading "Normalization of ties is treason" to protest the normalization of Bahrain's relations with the Zionist regime.The Bahraini people also chanted slogans calling for the release of all political prisoners in the country.In September 2020, Bahrain joined the UAE in agreeing to normalize relations with the Zionist Regime in the presence of former US President Doland Trump.