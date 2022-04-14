0
Thursday 14 April 2022 - 23:45

Ministry: Russia Imposing Tit-For-Tat Sanctions on US, Canadian Lawmakers

Story Code : 989143
Ministry: Russia Imposing Tit-For-Tat Sanctions on US, Canadian Lawmakers
In two statements, the Russian foreign ministry said that Moscow was imposing sanctions against 398 members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress and against the 87 senators of the Canadian Parliament.

The ministry added that the sanctions were introduced to mirror the punitive measures by Washington and Ottawa on March 24 over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, but gave few details apart from saying that all those on the list will be barred from visiting Russia.

The US sanctioned 328 members of the Russian State Duma – out of its total of 450 legislators – and Canada imposed sanctions on 351 members of Duma.

“New announcements of Russian counter-measures are planned in the near future, involving an increase in the number of people on the ‘stop list’ and other retaliatory steps,” the ministry further said.

The development on Wednesday came a few weeks after the Kremlin expelled some American diplomats from the country after Washington ordered 12 Russian diplomats out of the US late last month.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West was seeking to sabotage ongoing peace talks between Moscow and Kiev by fueling "hysteria" over the alleged mass killings in Bucha.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
14 April 2022
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
14 April 2022
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
13 April 2022
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
14 April 2022
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
13 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
12 April 2022
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
13 April 2022
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
13 April 2022
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
12 April 2022
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022