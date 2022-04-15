0
Friday 15 April 2022 - 02:52

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Hostile Targets near Damascus

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Hostile Targets near Damascus
A military source told the official Syrian News Agency (SANA) that at 11:20 pm on Thursday night (local time), the Israeli regime launched an airstrike from the north of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some areas in the western suburbs of Damascus, adding that Syria's army air defense countered the attack and shot down a number of hostile missiles.

Also, five days ago on the 9th of April, Syrian air defenses confronted Israeli aerial aggression over Masyaf, near Hama in the central region.

Israeli fighter jets frequently launch missile strikes on targets in Syria, using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

The UN peacekeeping forces based in Lebanon have repeatedly reported that the Israeli regime violates UN resolutions on a daily basis and violates Lebanese airspace.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry recently issued a statement condemning the Israeli regime's attacks on Syria, saying that Damascus will use all legitimate means to respond to these aggressions.
