Saturday 16 April 2022 - 02:24

Hamas: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hamas: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Referring to recent raids on Palestinian worshipers by Zionist forces, Haniya stressed, "We will defend Al-Aqsa Mosque under any circumstances, and the occupiers have no place in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Stating that there are only two options regarding Al-Aqsa developments, Haniyeh said that there must be whether continuation of the occupation and the crimes of the enemy Zionists at Al-Aqsa Mosque or the presence of the Palestinians in this mosque in order to establish the Islamic figure of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He stated that it is the Palestinian people and the Islamic Ummah who will make decisions in this regard, reiterating support for Al-Aqsa Mosque under any circumstances.

Haniya emphasized that "No matter how much time passes, we will finally win against the enemy."
