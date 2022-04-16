China Holds Drills as US Lawmakers Pay 'Provocative' Visit to Taiwan

Islam Times - China says it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, coinciding with a US Congressional delegation’s visit to the island, with Beijing blaming the visitors for raising tensions with the "provocative" trip.

The People's Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement that its military sent frigates, bombers, and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan."This operation is in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the Taiwan issue," it said, without mentioning the visiting American delegation."The US bad actions and tricks are completely futile and very dangerous. Those who play with fire will burn themselves," it added.In a separate statement, China's Defense Ministry said the visit of lawmakers was "deliberately provocative" and had "led to further escalation of tension in the Taiwan Strait".The bipartisan group of six lawmakers arrived on the island on a two-day visit Thursday.China, which enjoys sovereignty over Taiwan, has repeatedly warned the US against formal ties with the self-ruled territory. It maintains that weapon sales to the island violate China’s sovereignty.Under the “One China” policy, almost all world countries recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.The US also recognizes Chinese sovereignty over the island, but in an attempted affront to China and violation of its official policy, Washington constantly sells weapons to the island.