Islam Times - Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia, and other American digital corporations are openly participating in an information war against Moscow waged by Washington, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She drew attention to the fact that Meta extended the lifting of restrictions on publishing calls to violence against Russian troops on Facebook and Instagram (both belong to Meta and are banned in Russia) and to a statement by the corporation’s leadership that the company will continue increasing its efforts on counteracting "Russian propaganda", TASS reported."It is completely obvious that Meta and other American digital corporations are openly participating in the information war unleashed by Washington against our country, creating an alternative, fake reality," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.She also criticized the corporation’s policy stating that Meta counteracts "the facts that don’t suit them and any opinions differing from the Western mainstream.""The verdict is delivered by allegedly independent fact-checkers - for example, the Ukrainian StopFake organization known for its bias and ties with right-wing radicals was designated as a ‘curator’ of the Russian-language segment on Facebook. That very structure that was banning a photo of the Victory banner over the Reichstag, was cancelling the word "khokhloma" and in general since 2019, has been single-handedly politically censoring posts in Russian on Facebook," the spokeswoman noted.