0
Saturday 16 April 2022 - 04:15

Moscow: Meta, US Digital Corporations Openly Wage Information War on Russia

Story Code : 989306
Moscow: Meta, US Digital Corporations Openly Wage Information War on Russia
She drew attention to the fact that Meta extended the lifting of restrictions on publishing calls to violence against Russian troops on Facebook and Instagram (both belong to Meta and are banned in Russia) and to a statement by the corporation’s leadership that the company will continue increasing its efforts on counteracting "Russian propaganda", TASS reported.

"It is completely obvious that Meta and other American digital corporations are openly participating in the information war unleashed by Washington against our country, creating an alternative, fake reality," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also criticized the corporation’s policy stating that Meta counteracts "the facts that don’t suit them and any opinions differing from the Western mainstream."

"The verdict is delivered by allegedly independent fact-checkers - for example, the Ukrainian StopFake organization known for its bias and ties with right-wing radicals was designated as a ‘curator’ of the Russian-language segment on Facebook. That very structure that was banning a photo of the Victory banner over the Reichstag, was cancelling the word "khokhloma" and in general since 2019, has been single-handedly politically censoring posts in Russian on Facebook," the spokeswoman noted.
Tagged
US Russia Meta
Comment


Featured Stories
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
15 April 2022
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
15 April 2022
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
14 April 2022
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
14 April 2022
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
14 April 2022
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
14 April 2022
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
13 April 2022
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
14 April 2022