Saturday 16 April 2022 - 10:07

US: Syria Base Attacked from Inside

US: Syria Base Attacked from Inside
The incident, which was initially blamed on artillery fire, is being investigated further.
 
Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve [CJTF-OIR], the group in charge of US operations in Iraq and Syria, posted a statement early Friday that what was originally classified as an “indirect attack” is now believed to have been “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by an unknown individual or individuals, targeting the shower facility and ammunition holding area.
 
The CJTF-OIR initially said, “Two rounds of indirect fire... struck two support buildings” at Green Village on April 7, and that four US service members were “being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.”
 
The Military Times said on Friday it raised the prospects of infiltration, a lapse in base security, or perhaps even an insider attack.
