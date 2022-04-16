0
Saturday 16 April 2022 - 15:08

The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev

Story Code : 989420
Instructors from the UK were previously withdrawn from the country in February when NATO member states were expecting a Russian offensive.

The British now returned to teach locals how to use NLAWs, UK-supplied shoulder-fired anti-tank missile launchers, the paper wrote, citing Captain Yury Myronenko and two other Ukrainian commanders, identified only by their nicknames.

“The units which received the training are stationed around Kiev,” The Times claimed.

Myronenko further mentioned that “We have received huge military help from Britain. But the people who knew how to use NLAWs were in other places, so we had to go on YouTube to teach ourselves,” adding that the British officers were in their unit two weeks ago.

The UK Defense Ministry refused to confirm whether British commandos had visited Ukraine. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, however, said this week that a group of Ukrainian soldiers would travel to the UK for training.

London has been one of Kiev’s primary arms suppliers, sending weapons ranging from anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems to armored vehicles. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kiev last week, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised more support.
