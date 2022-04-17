0
Sunday 17 April 2022 - 03:37

Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine

Story Code : 989494
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the Israeli occupation entity regarding Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid’s statements on suspending the membership of Russia in the UN Human Rights Council.

“The comments made by Lapid on April 7th are a new anti-Russian verbal attack in the context of Israel’s support for the UN General Assembly’s resolution suspending Russia’s membership at UN,” the Russian Ministry said in a statement Friday.

The Ministry voiced its regret and rejection of Lapid’s statements, stressing that his speech represents an almost uncovered attempt to exploit the situation in Ukraine with the aim of diverting the attention of the international community from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict considered one of the oldest unresolved conflicts”

It went on to say that Gaza Strip has become like a prison under the open sky as its people have been suffering for nearly 14 years from land and naval and air blockade imposed by the Israeli entity.
Tagged
Russia Palestine Israel
Comment


Featured Stories
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
17 April 2022
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
17 April 2022
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
16 April 2022
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022