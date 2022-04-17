French People Rally in Opposition to Macron and Le Pen

Islam Times - The French people protested against Presidential candidates again and opposed the results of the presidential election.

The French people consider the candidates for the second round of the presidential election to be incompetent and unworthy of Presidential office. According to the French protesters, Macron and Le Pen are by no means suitable for assuming the French presidency.Demonstrations took place across France on Saturday on the heels of university protests which saw anger vented at the presidential election choice of incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.Earlier, French students protested outside the Sorbonne in Paris and other universities on Thursday, expressing their disillusionment with the choice on offer at the presidential election, shouting “Neither Macron nor Le Pen.”Police have warned there might be incidents in demonstrations against the far right which are planned in around 30 cities across the country. Anti-Macron protesters will also gather in the French capital. At the time of writing, some have already begun.The actions follow a week of protests expressing unhappiness at the result of the first round of the election on April 10 in which no left-wing candidate made the runoff.Both Macron and Le Pen need to win over a chunk of the 7.7 million people who voted for the radical left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, narrowly knocked out in the first-round ballot last week.Le Pen who heads the National Rally (Rassemblement National) got 23.1 percent of the votes, close behind Macron's 27.85 percent, French media reported.