Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen Has Cost $900 Billion, Hezbollah Needs Only Nine Billion Dollars to Destroy ‘Israel’: MP Raad

Mp Raad made his remarks while addressing a Hezbollah ceremony in Southern Lebanon on the Birthday of Imam Al-Hasan (P).Locally, MP Raad stressed that Hezbollah MPs crave serving their people, citing a misconception pertaining the job description of the parliament member.MP Raad explained that the parliament member’s duties are concentrated on legislation, underscoring the professionalism of the members of the “Loyalty to Resistance” bloc, regarding drafting and passing laws.It is worth noting that the parliamentary elections will be held on May 15.