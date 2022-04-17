0
Sunday 17 April 2022 - 04:52

Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce

Story Code : 989502
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Speaking on Friday, Hussein Al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in Yemen’s National Salvation Government, said the coalition “doesn’t respect its obligations to the truce,” Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

The ceasefire agreement was mediated by the UN between the coalition and Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement on April 2.

In line with the agreement, the coalition agreed to end its attacks on the Yemeni soil that it began in March 2015 with the goal of changing Yemen’s power structure in favor of the country’s former Saudi-allied officials.

The coalition also agreed to end a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Yemen.

Al-Ezzi, however, said the coalition was “still obstructing” flights to the Sana’a International Airport in Yemen’s capital and “detaining fuel ships” that are headed to the impoverished country.

He also censured the UN for failing to accurately document the coalition’s violations.

“Statements released by UN are not accurate to cover the Saudi aggression’s lack of commitment” to the ceasefire.

Speaking hours after the truce was announced by the UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, Yemen’s armed forces said they were committed to the truce as long as the other parties to the conflict respected it too.

The truce was announced after Yemen’s Supreme Political Council declared a voluntary and unilateral three-day pause in retaliatory strikes against targets in Saudi Arabia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
17 April 2022
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
17 April 2022
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
16 April 2022
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022