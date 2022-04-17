0
Sunday 17 April 2022 - 04:54

Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 989504
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Referring to recent raids on Palestinian worshipers by Zionist forces, Ismail Haniyeh stressed, “We will defend Al-Aqsa Mosque under any circumstances, and the occupiers have no place in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Stating that there are only two options regarding Al-Aqsa developments, Haniyeh said that there must be whether continuation of the occupation and the crimes of the enemy Zionists at Al-Aqsa Mosque or the presence of the Palestinians in this mosque in order to establish the Islamic figure of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He stated that it is the Palestinian people and the Islamic Ummah who will make decisions in this regard, reiterating support for Al-Aqsa Mosque under any circumstances.

Ismail Haniyeh emphasized, “No matter how much time passes, we will finally win against the enemy.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
17 April 2022
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
17 April 2022
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
16 April 2022
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022