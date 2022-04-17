Moroccan People Hold a Rally Supporting Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli militants and settlers have repeatedly attacked various areas of Palestine in recent days, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, martyring at least 17 Palestinians and wounding hundreds more.
Also, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel’s raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque, an attack that saw more than 150 Palestinian civilian worshippers injured and hundreds more arrested.
A statement by the ministry said Morocco “strongly condemns and denounces the Israeli occupation forces’ invasion of Al-Aqsa mosque, the closing of its gates, and assaulting worshippers inside the mosque and in its courtyards.”
The statement considered the attack to be a blatant violation and methodical provocation, especially considering that it happened during the month of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims.
Despite hegemonic actions against Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 2016 adopted a resolution rejecting any historical, religious or cultural connection of Jews with holy places in al Quds, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a holy place for Muslims.