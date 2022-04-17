Moroccan People Hold a Rally Supporting Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Moroccans demonstrated in support of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in front of the parliament in the capital, Rabat, on Saturday.

Israeli militants and settlers have repeatedly attacked various areas of Palestine in recent days, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, martyring at least 17 Palestinians and wounding hundreds more.Also, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel’s raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque, an attack that saw more than 150 Palestinian civilian worshippers injured and hundreds more arrested.A statement by the ministry said Morocco “strongly condemns and denounces the Israeli occupation forces’ invasion of Al-Aqsa mosque, the closing of its gates, and assaulting worshippers inside the mosque and in its courtyards.”The statement considered the attack to be a blatant violation and methodical provocation, especially considering that it happened during the month of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims.Despite hegemonic actions against Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 2016 adopted a resolution rejecting any historical, religious or cultural connection of Jews with holy places in al Quds, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a holy place for Muslims.