0
Sunday 17 April 2022 - 05:01

Moroccan People Hold a Rally Supporting Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 989507
Moroccan People Hold a Rally Supporting Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli militants and settlers have repeatedly attacked various areas of Palestine in recent days, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, martyring at least 17 Palestinians and wounding hundreds more.

Also, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel’s raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque, an attack that saw more than 150 Palestinian civilian worshippers injured and hundreds more arrested.

A statement by the ministry said Morocco “strongly condemns and denounces the Israeli occupation forces’ invasion of Al-Aqsa mosque, the closing of its gates, and assaulting worshippers inside the mosque and in its courtyards.”

The statement considered the attack to be a blatant violation and methodical provocation, especially considering that it happened during the month of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims.

Despite hegemonic actions against Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 2016 adopted a resolution rejecting any historical, religious or cultural connection of Jews with holy places in al Quds, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a holy place for Muslims.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
17 April 2022
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
17 April 2022
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
16 April 2022
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022