Taliban Warned Pakistan over Cross-Border Attacks

Islam Times - Afghanistan's Taliban condemned Pakistan's cross-border attack that reportedly have claimed lives of five children and women.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the bombardment and attack that has taken place from the Pakistan side on the soil of Afghanistan,” government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in an audio message.Moreover, Mujahid, in a Saturday tweet, called "on the Pakistani side not to test the patience of Afghans on such issues and not repeat the same mistake again otherwise it will have bad consequences.”Meanwhile, a local Taliban leader in Khost, Mawlawi Mohammad Raes Helal, said Khost and Kunar were bombed by Pakistani helicopters.He claimed 36 people had been killed in the Pakistani attacks. Hundreds of civilians of Khost poured into the streets chanting anti-Pakistan slogans later on Saturday.Pakistan has not confirmed whether it carried out the attacks in Afghanistan.However, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday warning the Afghan officials against harboring anti-Pakistan militants."Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in protest.“In the last few days, incidents along Pak - Afghan Border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border,” it added.Seven Pakistani soldiers died in an ambush near the border last week.The deadly attack was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, a banned terrorist outfit based along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.