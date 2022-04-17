0
Sunday 17 April 2022 - 14:39

European Commission President Calls for Swift Weapon Supplies to Kiev

European Commission President Calls for Swift Weapon Supplies to Kiev
"For all member states, those who can, should deliver (weapons) quickly, because only then can Ukraine survive in its acute defensive struggle against Russia," von der Leyen said in an interview with the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper, published on Sunday.

She added that everything possible needs to be done to help end the Ukraine conflict, although the hostilities could "last for months or even years in the worst case."

"Ukraine needs to get what it needs to defend itself and what it can handle," von der Leyen said, adding, "I don't differentiate between heavy and light weapons."

Following his visit to Kiev with von der Leyen earlier this month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the conflict in Ukraine "will be won on the battlefield," reiterating the EU's unwavering commitment to providing further military support to Kiev, Sputnik reported.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has warned that a continuous flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West is adding fuel to the fire, adding that halting lethal military supplies to Ukraine is crucial. Moscow has also warned that the weapons that the West supplies to Kiev could end up in the hands of terrorists anywhere in the EU.

Earlier this week, Borrell said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg that EU foreign ministers had agreed to continue military assistance to Kiev.
