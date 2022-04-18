0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 00:45

Iran, Syria Can Ensure Regional Peace, Broaden Ties: President Raisi

In a message on Sunday, President Raisi congratulated his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Syria’s Evacuation Day, the national day commemorating the evacuation of the last French soldier at the end of the French mandate of Syria in April 1946 after Syria's proclamation of full independence in 1941.

In the congratulatory message, the president has expressed confidence that Iran and Syria can employ their great capacities and capabilities to establish peace, stability and development in the region, make arrangements for regional cooperation, and enhance the bilateral relations in all fields.

In a meeting with a senior adviser for Iran’s foreign minister in Damascus in March, Syrian President Assad underlined the need to continue consultations between the two countries, especially at turning points of regional developments.
