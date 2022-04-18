0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 00:47

Fresh Protests Erupt over Killing of Congolese Refugee in US

Story Code : 989629
Chanting, "There is no justice in this land" and "Justice for Patrick", dozens of protestors gathered Saturday in Grand Rapids, eastern US, AFP reported.

The death of a 26-year-old Congolese-American ignited the protests against racism and demands for Police reform.

Patrick Lyoya, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4.

Prior to the shooting, he appeared to be wrestling on the ground for control of the officer's taser in a video recorded by the passenger in his car.

Lyoya's death is the latest in a grim litany of Black unarmed people dying at the hands of police.

Patrick Lyoya’s parents said they had fled war in DR Congo only to have their “son killed with bullets” in the United States.

At an emotional press conference, attorney Ben Crump blasted what he called an "unnecessary, unjustifiable, excessive use of fatal force" that saw the officer "escalate a minor traffic stop into a deadly execution."

There was nothing, he said, "to justify him reaching for his service revolver, taking it and putting it to the back of Patrick's head and pulling the trigger. Blowing his head off. "

"If it's wrong to shoot civilians in the back of the head in Ukraine, it is wrong for police to shoot civilians in the back of the head here in Grand Rapids, Michigan", he added.

The Lyoya's family lawyers want the officer who opened fire, identified, prosecuted and fired from the Police. For now, he has been placed on paid leave pending the state investigation.

Congolese Prime minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, condemned what he called "a cowardly assassination" demanding an investigation.

Patrick Lyoya leaves two children and a grieving family behind.
