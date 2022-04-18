US Lawmaker Reveals Committee Assignments in Congress are Bought

Islam Times - A US Republican lawmaker has revealed an entrenched system of corruption in Congress, where lawmakers are expected to serve special interest lobby groups and prevented from passing legislation that benefits average Americans.

In a video clip that circulated online on Friday, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks further told his supporters that both dominant US political parties charge their members a whopping $1 million or more for chairmanships of committees and that only those receiving “contributions” from lobby groups can afford such placements.“Special interest groups run Washington, and I don’t mean that metaphorically. I mean literally,” Brooks emphasized while addressing his supporters at an event last month, video footage of which was shared on Friday by conservative pundit Lauren Windsor as cited in an RT report.According to Brooks, lawmakers who want to be chairman of a major committee “have to purchase it.” Either the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) or Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) will charge members of Congress a fee to chair a committee for two years.Those who can’t afford to cough up a million dollars take donations from special interest groups, and are then beholden to these lobbyists once in office, Brooks further underlined.“Now you understand how the public policy debate is so corrupted,” he added.The Republican lawmakers went on to elaborate that the fees vary depending on how important the committee is, pointing out that bidding for a top-tier chairmanship starts at $1 million.One unnamed candidate running to lead the NRCC literally showed representatives “a brochure” of his prices, Brooks further asserted, explaining that the prospective NRCC chief had broken his pricing down into three tiers, and boasted that he would charge less than other candidates.According to the report, party officials deny that payments are linked to committee assignments, and refer to this system as paying “dues,” a practice that has come under harsh criticism in the past.