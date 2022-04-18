UK Plan to Send Refugees to Rwanda Ungodly, Says Archbishop of Canterbury

Islam Times - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to send asylum seekers arriving in Britain to the African country of Rwanda is ungodly, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will say.

In condemnation of the proposal in his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday, the top clergy will describe the UK Government's plan as the "opposite of the nature of God".The senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England will say the Government must change its plan because there are "serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas." The proposed plan "cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values."In related news, the leader of the world Catholics, Pope Francis, said segregation and racism were behind Western countries policies regarding asylum seekers and refugees fleeing war and conflict.Speaking on Italian television station RAI on Friday, the head of the Catholic Church said the West also segregates the refugees based on their source of origin.Johnson’s plan is to send asylum seekers who arrive in the country on a one-way flight to Rwanda, a former British colony in Africa."I know there will be a vocal minority who will think these measures are draconian and lacking in compassion. I simply don’t agree,” Johnson said on Thursday in defense of his plan.According to Johnson's plan, the UK has agreed to pay the Rwandan Government £120 million to deal with the refugees.Johnson's plan has been described as "evil" and "cruel".The UN Refugee Agency said the British government's agreement with the Rwandans raises grave human rights concerns, adding the UK's scheme violates international law.