Interaction with Zionist Regime is Like Seeking Refuge in Wolf’s Lair: Iran Deputy FM

Islam Times - Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs has criticized certain regional Arab governments for normalizing their relations with Israel, saying such moves will never help those countries feel secure.

Ali Baqeri Kani was speaking in a meeting with a group of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army commanders on Sunday, saying, “The history has proven that aggression and occupationism will never lead to order, stability and calm.”“We believe that not only the nature of the Zionist regime’s aggression and occupationism is destabilizing and cause of tension, but fomenting tension and disorder is in the very nature of Zionists,” he said.“The interaction between some regional governments and the Zionist regime is similar to taking refuge in a wolf’s lair to protect oneself from the blissful spring rain,” the Iranian deputy foreign minister said.He reminded those governments that the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (God bless his soul), had warned some regional Arab states against helping the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, in its imposed war against Iran, telling them that if Saddam had a good opportunity, he would attack them as well, which he did after failing in its war with Iran.“Friendship with Zionists will lead to exactly the same fate,” Baqeri Kani said.Baqeri Kani’s remarks were made in reference to moves taken by a number of Arab countries in the West Asia region, who embarked on normalizing their political and diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime via the so-called Abraham Accords and through mediation of the administration of former US President Donald Trump.Four Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco – agreed to normalize relations with Israel under those accords.Spearheaded by the UAE, the move has elicited widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as Muslim nations and human rights advocates across the world.