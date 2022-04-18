0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 02:46

Interaction with Zionist Regime is Like Seeking Refuge in Wolf’s Lair: Iran Deputy FM

Story Code : 989637
Interaction with Zionist Regime is Like Seeking Refuge in Wolf’s Lair: Iran Deputy FM
Ali Baqeri Kani was speaking in a meeting with a group of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army commanders on Sunday, saying, “The history has proven that aggression and occupationism will never lead to order, stability and calm.”

“We believe that not only the nature of the Zionist regime’s aggression and occupationism is destabilizing and cause of tension, but fomenting tension and disorder is in the very nature of Zionists,” he said.

“The interaction between some regional governments and the Zionist regime is similar to taking refuge in a wolf’s lair to protect oneself from the blissful spring rain,” the Iranian deputy foreign minister said.

He reminded those governments that the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (God bless his soul), had warned some regional Arab states against helping the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, in its imposed war against Iran, telling them that if Saddam had a good opportunity, he would attack them as well, which he did after failing in its war with Iran.

“Friendship with Zionists will lead to exactly the same fate,” Baqeri Kani said.

Baqeri Kani’s remarks were made in reference to moves taken by a number of Arab countries in the West Asia region, who embarked on normalizing their political and diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime via the so-called Abraham Accords and through mediation of the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Four Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco – agreed to normalize relations with Israel under those accords.

Spearheaded by the UAE, the move has elicited widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as Muslim nations and human rights advocates across the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
17 April 2022
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
17 April 2022
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
17 April 2022
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
16 April 2022
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022