Monday 18 April 2022 - 02:48

More Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces, Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

the settlers entered the compound on Sunday morning amid a heavy military deployment of Israeli soldiers to mark the Passover holiday and perform Talmudic prayers.

The Jewish religious occasion coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan at a time when thousands of Muslims, predominantly Palestinians, usually stay at the holy site for worship day and night.

Videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and firecrackers and Israeli forces firing tear gas and stun grenades.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its medics treated at least 17 injuries following the Israeli raid on the holy site, of whom three were admitted to hospital.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the attacking Israeli forces chased the worshipers and fired stun grenades and teargas randomly to empty the holy site of its Muslim worshipers in order to allow the entry of settlers wishing to celebrate Passover inside the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At least three arrests were reported among the Palestinian worshipers.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement warned Israel against the repercussions of its atrocities in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and the occupying Israeli regime is responsible for assaults on worshipers and allowing occupiers to desecrate the site. We hold Israel responsible for attacks against worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and the inevitable consequences,” Hamas also said in a statement.

The statement noted that the Tel Aviv regime’s decision to give Israeli settlers a free hand to attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecrate its shrines will unavoidably hurt the feelings of all Palestinians, Arabs as well as Muslims, and will provoke their wrath.
