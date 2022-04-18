0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 03:13

Nigeria Army Says 70 ‘Terrorists’ Killed in Air Raid

Story Code : 989640
Saturday’s statement said aircraft from Nigeria and Niger took part in the operation, AFP reported.

The Lake Chad area, where Nigeria said it launched the air raid, is known for hosting fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an armed group active since 2016.

With older rivals Boko Haram, the two factions have killed more than 40,000 people in the past decade. More than two million people are still displaced from their homes due to ongoing violence.

“Missions over the suspected locations … conducted on April 13, 2022 specifically sighted large number of terrorists, a likely logistics camp,” Nigeria’s Air Force Spokesman Edward Gabkwet said.

As a result, they carried out air attacks on April 14 at Tumbun Rego and a nearby training camp, he added in the statement.

“Over 70 ISWAP terrorists were either eliminated or severely injured,” he said.

Nigeria often scales up its offensive at this time of the year before the rainy season starts.

Soldiers have been battling the armed rebellion for more than 12 years. Government troops are also battling heavily armed gangs in the Northwest and separatist tensions in the Southeast.

Since last year, ISWAP has mostly taken over from Boko Haram after its leader Abubakar Shekau died during interfactional clashes.

Shekau had gained international notoriety after kidnapping nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014.
