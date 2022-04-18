0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 04:20

Islamic Jihad: Israeli Provocations in Al-Aqsa Push Situation towards All-out Confrontation

Story Code : 989643
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Provocations in Al-Aqsa Push Situation towards All-out Confrontation
In a statement, the Islamic Jihad said that the renewed attacks on Al-Aqsa on Sunday morning “reveal the real intentions of the occupation which has been misleading and misinforming the public opinion in a bid to pass its schemes.”

“We won’t abandon our duty to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for this terrorist aggression taking place before the entire world.”

In this context, the Palestinian Resistance group called on Palestinian people in Al-Quds to go ahead with their moves to defend Al-Aqsa.

Israeli occupation police brutally attacked Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa on Sunday morning, securing the entrance of Zionist settlers to storm the holy compound and perform provocative Jewish prayers on the Passover.
