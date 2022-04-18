Islamic Jihad: Israeli Provocations in Al-Aqsa Push Situation towards All-out Confrontation

Islam Times - Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance movement warned on Sunday that continuous Israeli provocations in Al-Aqsa push situation towards an all-out confrontation.

In a statement, the Islamic Jihad said that the renewed attacks on Al-Aqsa on Sunday morning “reveal the real intentions of the occupation which has been misleading and misinforming the public opinion in a bid to pass its schemes.”“We won’t abandon our duty to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for this terrorist aggression taking place before the entire world.”In this context, the Palestinian Resistance group called on Palestinian people in Al-Quds to go ahead with their moves to defend Al-Aqsa.Israeli occupation police brutally attacked Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa on Sunday morning, securing the entrance of Zionist settlers to storm the holy compound and perform provocative Jewish prayers on the Passover.