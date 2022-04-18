Iran: ‘Gaza’ Drone Successfully Passes Flight Test

Islam Times - Islamic Revolution Guard’s [IRG] new wide-body drone passed its flight test in recent days, allowing for the shipment of payloads weighing half a ton.

The new heavy Unmanned Aerial Vehicle [UAV], named Gaza, has come into operation after successful flight tests.The wide-body drone was unveiled in May 2021.With a wingspan of 21 meters, Gaza weighs 3.1 tons and can carry a payload of 500 kilograms.It can be employed in various combat, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, as well as search and rescue operations and relief efforts after natural disasters and accidents.Gaza has a flight endurance of 35 hours, service ceiling of 35,000 feet, and operational range of 2,000 kilometers.Capable of carrying 13 bombs, Gaza can reach a velocity of 350 kilometers per hour.Military commanders viewed that the new drone is expected to improve the IRG force’s intelligence dominance and capability to counter enemy threats.