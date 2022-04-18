Putin Demands Ownership of Al-Quds Landmark in Angry Letter to Zionist PM

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded late on Sunday in an angry letter to Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, that the Alexander Nevsky Church, in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, be immediately transferred into Russian hands, after it was promised by Bennett’s predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin's persistence over this impressive landmark could not only ignite a diplomatic clash between the Tel Aviv regime and Moscow, but also risks a wave of criticism from the whole international community.It comes at a time when Russia has expressed its displeasure at the Zionist regime’s statements on the alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine.On Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ regime’s Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow to clarify statements made by Zionist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.The Alexander Nevsky Church, also known as the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity is a significant asset of the Russian Orthodox Church in al-Quds, located in the heart of the Christian Quarter.