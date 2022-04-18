Raisi on National Army Day: Iran’s Response to Any Move by Zionists Will Be inside Their Entity

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the sacrifices and defiance of the Iranian Army personnel, praising the most important feature of the Iranian Army, which is the association with the people and defending the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution.

Raisi made the remarks during the parade that was held to celebrate the National Army Day in the capital Tehran on Monday morning.During the event, which was held in front of Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum, the Iranian president assured the friends and warned the enemies, advising ‘Israel’, which seeks to normalize ties with the regional countries, to learn that any practice against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be answered in the heart of the Zionist entity.“The Army’s association with the people, and defending the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution are among the most prominent features that characterize the Iranian Army,” Raisi said, praising different brilliant figures that proved they are faithful and daring against the enemy, whom history will remember.The Iranian president further referred to the cooperation between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] as exemplary, underscoring that the Iranian Armed Forces have proved their efficiency: “Our Armed Forces, after the imposed war, started restoring their groups, and our military capabilities have been witnessed by the entire world. Iran’s military industries today are at their best.”Raisi then highlighted the Army’s support of the people in all situations: “Our Army supported the people in all national disasters, and turned to be a well-equipped force that is ready to defend the country as well as the sacred regime in the Islamic Iran.”With respect to the Army’s readiness, Raisi explained that "For friends it is a message of hope and for enemies, they have to learn that our Armed Forces are deterring and that the enemy will be answered in case of any practice against our people."“Our message to the occupation is that it must know that our intelligence forces are monitoring all of its malpractices against the Iranian people.”Raisi further assured all the vulnerable people of the world by telling them that the Iranian might’s message is that our power represents a hope for them.